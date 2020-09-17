Is the federal government to blame for wildfires gone out of control?

Reporter Seung Min Kim on how Trump’s refusal to acknowledge human-caused climate change affects the country’s wildfire management and response plans. Plus, environmental analysis professor Char Miller on who's really responsible for fire mitigation.

Fires on the West Coast are burning across an incredible amount of land — and at an incredible scale. Smoke has dimmed the sun in cities more than 2,000 miles away. Dozens of people have lost their lives, many more have lost their belongings and their homes.





The scale, the intensity and the frequency of wildfires have grown more alarming in recent years. It’s clear, according to fire experts, that the United States needs a new strategy to cope with this escalating threat.





But exactly what that strategy should be is tricky to figure out.





President Trump has said forest management is the single solution to combating fires out West.





He’s repeatedly shrugged off warnings that human-caused climate change contributes to turning Western states into tinderboxes. Trump’s view is contrary to scientific consensus on the issue.





The president’s rhetoric seems to reflect a lack of agreement at the federal level around how to solve this fire problem. But how much does Trump’s refusal to acknowledge man-made climate change affect the country’s wildfire management and response plans?





For that matter, how much of forest management falls on the states vs. the federal government? Ultimately, who’s responsible for preventing these fires from burning out of control?





