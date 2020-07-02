July 4 special: 'The Framers would not recognize the modern presidency.’

For this Fourth of July, we’re bringing back this special episode. Jeff Rosen, president of the National Constitution Center, explains how the Founding Fathers intended the presidency and how it has evolved. Original air date: July 4, 2019.

“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history with insight into how our government works, how to understand ongoing events, and what happens when branches of government collide.

Over the past few years making the“Can He Do That?” podcast, a few episodes have stuck with us. In particular, the episodes that keenly capture the role of the U.S. president that offer particular insight into the ways the presidency was designed to work in our country and how that design is incredible and also flawed.





Now, we are bringing back one of those episodes.





This show, which originally aired on July 4 last year, is a deep look at what the Founding Fathers wanted the American presidency to be. Jeffrey Rosen, president of the National Constitution Center, offers explanations for why there aren’t more limitations on what the president can do, and how the role has evolved over time.





