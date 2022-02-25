Facebook
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s path to the court — between confrontation and compromise

President Biden’s choice of Judge Jackson fulfills his campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. She spent years overcoming obstacles by finding the middle ground.

Friday, February 25, 2022
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a Harvard-educated attorney who clerked for a Supreme Court justice and serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Her experience sounds like the pedigree of a typical Supreme Court justice nominee. But little about Jackson is typical.


She’s only a second-generation college student. She cut her teeth as a public defender. She’s a woman. And she’s Black.


Since the Supreme Court was created in 1789, there have been 115 justices. Only two have been Black. Only five have been women. None have been Black women.

President Biden’s choice of Jackson fulfills his campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.


But Biden has made it clear that she’s more than a diversity pick. And Jackson has been working toward this job for practically her entire life.


On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, reporter Ann Marimow unpacks Jackson’s personal and professional history to understand how her past experiences might shape her role on the court.


Russia launched a full-scale attack against Ukraine in what U.S. officials say is an attempt to topple the democratically-elected, pro-Western government. The U.S. and its allies responded with massive sanctions. Will they work to deter Russia?

Thursday, February 24, 2022
