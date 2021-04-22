Menthol cigarettes kill more Black Americans. Should Biden ban them?

Will the Biden administration be able to strike a balance between politics and public health to regulate menthol cigarettes? And what are the implications if it does? We explain the pending decision and unravel the history of menthol marketing.

The Food and Drug Administration is facing an April 29 deadline to decide whether to ban menthol cigarettes.





For many years, the FDA has considered a crackdown on these minty-flavored tobacco products. Doctors and public health experts have warned that they make it easier to start smoking, harder to quit and disproportionately harm African Americans.





And yet, the FDA hasn’t moved forward with a menthol cigarette ban for a few reasons. For one, it has faced opposition from the tobacco industry. It also has faced opposition from Republicans, Democrats and some civil rights groups, who worry that banning menthol could lead to police crackdowns targeting Black Americans for selling illegal cigarettes. Tobacco has been a common theme in recent conflicts between African Americans and police that have led to the deaths of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland and George Floyd.





In recent days, though, pressure has increased from other civil rights organizations and African American health groups to ban menthol cigarettes, accusing the tobacco industry of targeting Black communities for decades.





The White House is considering its next steps, and according to Washington Post reporting, President Biden is almost certain to be involved in the decision. The public health arguments are straightforward, but the political considerations are more complicated.





So will the Biden administration be able to strike a balance between politics and public health to regulate menthol cigarettes? And what are the implications if it does?





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, reporter Laura Reiley explains the pending decision from Biden’s FDA, and Princeton University professor Keith Wailoo unravels the history of menthol marketing in the United States.

--

