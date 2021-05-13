Not the “normal” Washington Biden promised

Are the divisions within the Republican party causing real problems for Biden’s goals? And if he’s forced to move his agenda forward with only the help of his own party, how might Democratic factions and party discord make that more difficult?

The political dynamics in the nation’s capital right now are contentious even for Washington. There’s intraparty drama, as Republicans ousted a member of their own leadership for her disloyalty to former president Donald Trump. Tensions are still simmering after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently said that his“100 percent” focus is on stopping President Biden.





On the other side of aisle, Democrats are grappling with their own set of fraught internal dynamics that are limiting Biden’s options as he tries to move forward with his ambitious agenda.





All of this discord doesn’t quite paint a picture of the bipartisan Washington that Biden promised on the campaign trail.





The president, though, is trying to turn some of the discord in Washington into an

opportunity to highlight his attempt to govern in a way that unites stakeholders. He held a bipartisan meeting with governors about the coronavirus Tuesday, a session with GOP senators on infrastructure Thursday, and he even convened the top four party leaders from the House and Senate for the first time Wednesday at the White House.

But is any of this working?





