Obama and Biden: It’s complicated

American presidents past and present don’t always get along perfectly. And that relationship can be even more complicated when a sitting president once served as vice president.





President Biden and former president Barack Obama have seemed to dance a bit of a delicate dance when it comes to their relationship in the Biden era. It’s clear Biden wants to forge his own path and define his presidency on his own terms. It’s also clear that Obama has some serious celebrity status among Democrats and might be helpful to Biden as he navigates some crises, and as the midterms get closer.





Earlier this week, Obama came to the White House to support Biden as he signed an executive order to strengthen the Affordable Care Act. Obama appeared against the backdrop of low poll numbers for Biden — and while Democrats are hoping for some sort of spark to reignite the base.





On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, White House reporter Annie Linskey answers questions about whether Obama’s reemergence will yield the results Democrats hope for, what the former president’s appearance says about his relationship with his former vice president and what it all might mean as we head toward the midterm elections.





