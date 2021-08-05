One big threat to Biden’s agenda: The map.

The 2022 midterm elections are still more than a year away. But the battle to win those races has already begun in the form of redrawing legislative and congressional districts. What can we learn about which party will emerge with the greatest advantage?
The 2022 midterm elections are still more than a year away. But the battle to win those races has already begun in the form of redrawing legislative and congressional districts.

This process, known as redistricting, happens every 10 years, after census data is collected to better understand the U.S. population.

Fights over the latest round of redistricting have really started to heat up, because the outcome could have major consequences for which party controls Congress. Historically, both Democrats and Republicans have fought to draw districts that would be more favorable for their party.

The rules that guide the redistricting process are different in every state, and many of those rules and processes are now being challenged in the courts and in the political arena.

On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, national political reporter Colby Itkowitz explains what the outcome of these court challenges will tell us about how voters will be divided into districts for the next decade, and what we can learn about which party will emerge with the greatest advantage.

Related episodes and reading
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

One big threat to Biden’s agenda: The map.

The 2022 midterm elections are still more than a year away. But the battle to win those races has already begun in the form of redrawing legislative and congressional districts. What can we learn about which party will emerge with the greatest advantage?
The 2022 midterm elections are still more than a year away. But the battle to win those races has already begun in the form of redrawing legislative and congressional districts.

This process, known as redistricting, happens every 10 years, after census data is collected to better understand the U.S. population.

Fights over the latest round of redistricting have really started to heat up, because the outcome could have major consequences for which party controls Congress. Historically, both Democrats and Republicans have fought to draw districts that would be more favorable for their party.

The rules that guide the redistricting process are different in every state, and many of those rules and processes are now being challenged in the courts and in the political arena.

On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, national political reporter Colby Itkowitz explains what the outcome of these court challenges will tell us about how voters will be divided into districts for the next decade, and what we can learn about which party will emerge with the greatest advantage.

Related episodes and reading
Previous Episode
The future of the Jan. 6 commission
The ongoing probe may have implications for the 2022 midterm race and for President Biden’s promise to tackle white supremacist violence. What might findings reveal about where the U.S. is headed? And what can the hearings tell us about what’s to come?
Thursday, July 29, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.