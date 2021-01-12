One impeachment is rare. Two is unprecedented.

Why impeach a president who is on his way out? When would a Senate trial start? Can President Trump be convicted after he leaves office? What does this mean for the GOP? Author of The Post’s Power Up newsletter, Jacqueline Alemany, answers key questions.
No president in U.S. history has ever been impeached twice. But that is likely to change this week.

The House of Representatives is moving forward with plans to impeach President Trump. It plans to vote on impeachment if Vice President Pence doesn’t first try by Wednesday, to remove Trump under the 25th Amendment. And since that’s an unlikely move from Pence, an impeachment vote Wednesday is more than likely.

Lawmakers in the House would vote on an article of impeachment that House Democrats formally introduced against Trump on Monday.

The article charges him with“incitement of insurrection” for his role in the takeover of the U.S. Capitol by a violent pro-Trump mob. Democrats say that they have enough votes in the House to impeach the president …for the second time in a little more than a year.

On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, author of the Washington Post’s Power Up newsletter, Jacqueline Alemany, answers questions like: Why impeach a president who is on his way out? If the House votes to impeach, what does that mean for the timing of the Senate trial? Can Trump be convicted after he leaves office? And where does this all leave the future of the Republican Party?

