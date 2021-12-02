Facebook
One year (almost) of Biden’s America

President Biden ran on the promise of returning the nation back to"normal." How far has Biden come? Washington Post White House reporters Ashley Parker, Annie Linskey and Sean Sullivan chat about where things stand nearly a year into Biden's presidency.

Thursday, December 2, 2021
President Biden ran on the promise of returning the nation to a sense of “normalcy.” He promised to curb the pandemic, bring renewed bipartisanship to Washington and get the economy back on track.


So how are things going? Nearly a year into his presidency, a group of White House reporters sat down for this week’s episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast to answer questions about this moment in his tenure: How far has Biden come on his early promises? Where has he fallen short? What key moments defined his first year? And what can we expect going forward?


Reporters Ashley Parker, Annie Linskey and Sean Sullivan weigh in after a year covering Biden in the White House, on Capitol Hill and around the country, offering insights from inside the administration.


President Biden ran on the promise of returning the nation to a sense of "normalcy." He promised to curb the pandemic, bring renewed bipartisanship to Washington and get the economy back on track.


So how are things going? Nearly a year into his presidency, a group of White House reporters sat down for this week's episode of the "Can He Do That?" podcast to answer questions about this moment in his tenure: How far has Biden come on his early promises? Where has he fallen short? What key moments defined his first year? And what can we expect going forward?


Reporters Ashley Parker, Annie Linskey and Sean Sullivan weigh in after a year covering Biden in the White House, on Capitol Hill and around the country, offering insights from inside the administration.


