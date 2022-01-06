Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
One year later, has Biden’s DOJ brought enough justice?

Where things stand one year after the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol? How much has Biden’s administration done to understand what led to the events of that day? And how far has it gone to prevent another major attack on our democracy?

Thursday, January 6, 2022
Loading...

President Biden addressed the nation Thursday, on the anniversary of the Jan 6. attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.


“For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said. “But they failed. They failed. And in this day of remembrance, we must make sure that such attack never, never happens again.”

But exactly how much is the Biden administration doing to ensure that it never does?


Democrats have criticized Biden’s Justice Department, led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, for not going far enough to hold those responsible for the Capitol attacks accountable.


Biden, meanwhile, in his Thursday speech, directly attacked former president Donald Trump for his role in the events of that day.


“The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country’s interest and America’s interest, and because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution.”


On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, national security reporter Devlin Barrett answers key questions about where things stand one year later: How much has Biden’s administration done to understand what led to the events of that day? And how far has it gone to prevent another major attack on our democracy?


Related reading

Add to a podcast app
One year later, has Biden’s DOJ brought enough justice?

Where things stand one year after the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol? How much has Biden’s administration done to understand what led to the events of that day? And how far has it gone to prevent another major attack on our democracy?

Thursday, January 6, 2022
Loading...

President Biden addressed the nation Thursday, on the anniversary of the Jan 6. attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.


“For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said. “But they failed. They failed. And in this day of remembrance, we must make sure that such attack never, never happens again.”

But exactly how much is the Biden administration doing to ensure that it never does?


Democrats have criticized Biden’s Justice Department, led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, for not going far enough to hold those responsible for the Capitol attacks accountable.


Biden, meanwhile, in his Thursday speech, directly attacked former president Donald Trump for his role in the events of that day.


“The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country’s interest and America’s interest, and because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution.”


On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, national security reporter Devlin Barrett answers key questions about where things stand one year later: How much has Biden’s administration done to understand what led to the events of that day? And how far has it gone to prevent another major attack on our democracy?


Related reading

Previous Episode

In the last episode of our series from October about President Biden and the War in Afghanistan, he takes the reins as commander-in-chief and withdraws U.S. forces. Biden rethinks his stance on military intervention and America’s role in the world.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
End of carousel