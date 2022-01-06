One year later, has Biden’s DOJ brought enough justice?

President Biden addressed the nation Thursday, on the anniversary of the Jan 6. attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.





“For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said. “But they failed. They failed. And in this day of remembrance, we must make sure that such attack never, never happens again.”

But exactly how much is the Biden administration doing to ensure that it never does?





Democrats have criticized Biden’s Justice Department, led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, for not going far enough to hold those responsible for the Capitol attacks accountable.





Biden, meanwhile, in his Thursday speech, directly attacked former president Donald Trump for his role in the events of that day.





“The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country’s interest and America’s interest, and because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution.”





On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, national security reporter Devlin Barrett answers key questions about where things stand one year later: How much has Biden’s administration done to understand what led to the events of that day? And how far has it gone to prevent another major attack on our democracy?





