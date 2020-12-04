Pardon me? And my family? And maybe my lawyer?

President Trump is reportedly considering pardoning himself and his family for potential future Justice Department charges. Can he do that? And where does recent news of a “bribery-for-pardon” scheme fit into a president's limitations on pardon power?
As the Trump administration heads toward its final days, the president and his advisers have been considering how exactly to use one of the most powerful tools at his disposal: the presidential pardon.

President Trump has used this power controversially before. He commuted the sentence of his friend and ally Roger Stone earlier this year, and just last week he pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

But now, he’s reportedly considering something different — potential preemptive pardons for his adult children, and his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani.

Trump has also suggested it’s even within his power to pardon himself.

Given these developments, the team behind the“Can He Do That?” podcast was looking to uncover more information about the bounds of pardon power, when some news broke.

Court records were unsealed Tuesday showing the Justice Department in August investigated a potential“bribery-for-pardon” scheme, in which a political contribution would be offered in exchange for a presidential pardon.

So, with reports that the president is considering some unconventional pardons, and with the news of a Justice Department investigation into potential pardon-related crimes, we wanted to revisit this broad piece of executive power.

On this week’s episode of“Can He Do That?” Jessica Levinson, professor at Loyola Marymount University and host of the Passing Judgment podcast, helps us unpack the limitations of the presidential pardon power, and Washington Post reporter Spencer Hsu lays out the details of the newly released court records in the potential bribery-for-pardon scheme.

Related reading and episodes
