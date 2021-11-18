Prices are going up. Can Biden bring them down?

As we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and the economy rebounds, the United States is facing its biggest inflationary spike in decades. The cost of necessities like food, gas and housing are climbing.





The rise is driven by several intertwined factors like soaring consumer demand, disrupted supply chains and an infusion of federal aid from Congress over the past two years.





Fears and warnings about the consequences of inflation have left the Biden White House in a difficult position. President Biden has acknowledged the problem, calling it “worrisome.” But the path out remains unclear.





On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, White House economics reporter Jeff Stein answers questions like: What levers do presidents have to slow inflation? How much of our current economic situation can be attributed to Biden’s policies, and what can he really do to change the course of the American economy in the months ahead?



