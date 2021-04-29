Promises made. Promises kept?

One hundred days into the Biden administration, how far has the president come on his campaign pledges? Biden promised a new way of governing, so has much changed? Reporter Matt Viser unpacks President Biden's progress and what's next on his agenda.

President Biden has reached the 100-day mark of his presidency. It’s a metric that has over the years become something of a campaign cliche: Candidates make big promises about what their administrations can accomplish in those first few months to signal their priorities and make clear their big ambitions.





On the campaign trail, and as president-elect, Biden made a lot of promises about what he’d be able to achieve in his early days.





He made promises about mask mandates and vaccinations, about repealing Trump tax cuts, rejoining global alliances, and about guns and policing.





And, 100 days in, the president says he has come through on many of those vows.





In his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Biden took major credit for his coronavirus pandemic response and his $1.9 trillion relief package.





He also touted his American Jobs Plan as a way to rebuild the middle class, and he appealed to his opposition, saying that he has taken steps toward unity and bipartisanship.





But how much progress has Biden really made on his 100-day pledges? How far as he come on his promises, and what remains unfulfilled?





On this episode of the"Can He Do That? podcast, reporter Matt Viser looks at Biden’s progress and what’s next on his agenda.





