Road tripping through a divided state

This year’s midterm elections have both Democrats and Republicans facing tough questions about how to resonate with voters.





Back in November, there was a statewide test case that offered some insight into where things might be headed — the Virginia governor’s race.





Businessman Glenn Youngkin was the first Republican to be elected governor of Virginia in nearly a decade. The race was viewed nationally as both a test of Joe Biden’s presidency and whether Republicans could mount a return after losing the White House.





Democrats had hoped that focusing their message on the potential return of former president Donald Trump would be a winning strategy. They were wrong. Instead, Youngkin’s campaign activated many voters by focusing on the discontent parents had felt with school boards, which manifested itself in heated debates about transgender rights in schools and whether children should be taught about racism. So where does that leave Virginians now?





On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, Washington Post Magazine reporter David Montgomery wanted to know what led voters in a state that voted for Biden by big margins in 2020 to suddenly swing right in 2021. So, he set out on a road trip across Virginia to talk to voters and to hear how the heated rhetoric between both political parties has influenced local communities.





