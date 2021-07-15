Should the U.S. government still invest in space?

How does NASA fit in when billionaires fly to space? What are Biden’s plans for the space agency and how much of Trump’s initiatives does he plan to continue? And, ultimately, why should the government still invest in space exploration at all?
Jeff Bezos will fly to suborbital space next week on his New Shepard capsule, built by his space exploration company, Blue Origin. This past weekend, Richard Branson flew to the edge of space on one of his Virgin Galactic spaceplanes.(Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

These two moments reflect a culmination of years of work from these two private companies and others — like Elon Musk’s SpaceX — to grow the commercial space flight industry.

For decades, though, exploring the universe has been a government-led effort. Today, with billionaires funding space exploration initiatives, that balance is shifting.

The relationship between private space industry ventures and government-supported initiatives is intertwined and evolving. But it presents questions about how an administration should approach exploration of the final frontier.

On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, Washington Post space industry reporter Christian Davenport answers questions like: How does NASA fit in while billionaires fly to space? What are President Biden’s plans for the space agency and how much of former president Donald Trump’s initiatives does he plan to continue? And, ultimately, why should the government still invest in space exploration at all?

