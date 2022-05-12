Facebook
So… can he do that?

More than five years later, what’s the answer to: “Can he do that?” What major lessons have we learned about the stability of our democracy and the limitations on presidential power? How have our systems been tested and how have they endured those tests?

Thursday, May 12, 2022
We started the “Can He Do That?” podcast in January 2017 — on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration. Since then, we’ve answered hundreds of questions about the powers and limitations of the American presidency and the U.S. system of government.


In this final episode of the podcast, we explore some of our biggest takeaways and revisit some of 

the key themes we’ve tackled on the show. What norms have changed so much that the presidency will never be quite the same? What should be codified into law, and what might be the harm in doing so? Has our democracy been tested, and what have we learned about its ability to endure that test? And how much concentrated power does any of this leave in the hands of the American president?


Related reading and links 

