The duty of a president during crisis

Some of the arguments in Trump's second impeachment trial get at the core of presidential responsibilities. We examine two of them to clarify the duties of a president during crisis and to understand how free speech applies to the commander in chief.

Former president Donald Trump is facing his second impeachment trial in the Senate. He’s being tried on one article of impeachment: incitement of insurrection, for his role in the Jan. 6 violent takeover of the Capitol.





In Trump’s Senate trial, House impeachment managers have spent much of the week arguing that Trump falsely claimed he won the election, stoked frustration among his supporters for weeks, encouraged the rioters and didn’t take action to quell the unrest once the Capitol was breeched.





Trump’s defense will argue that Trump did not directly incite the riot, that a president can’t be tried after they leave office and that Trump’s words are protected free speech.





How the Senate ultimately votes after hearing these arguments is probably a foregone conclusion — the trial is unlikely to result in a conviction. But some of the arguments being made in the trial get at the core of a president’s responsibilities in our democracy.





We’ll take a look at two of those arguments here: First, we’ll look at the argument from House impeachment managers that Trump’s failure to stop the mob was a dereliction of his duty as president. Then, we’ll examine the argument from Trump’s defense team that Trump’s speech leading up to the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol are protected free speech.





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, we delve into both of these arguments to clarify the duties of a president during crisis and to understand how free speech applies to the words of the commander in chief, with reporting from Washington Post political investigations reporter Rosalind Helderman, and insight from presidential historian Lindsay Czerwinski and constitutional law expert Franita Tolson.





