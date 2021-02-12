The duty of a president during crisis

Some of the arguments in Trump's second impeachment trial get at the core of presidential responsibilities. We examine two of them to clarify the duties of a president during crisis and to understand how free speech applies to the commander in chief.
Former president Donald Trump is facing his second impeachment trial in the Senate. He’s being tried on one article of impeachment: incitement of insurrection, for his role in the Jan. 6 violent takeover of the Capitol.

In Trump’s Senate trial, House impeachment managers have spent much of the week arguing that Trump falsely claimed he won the election, stoked frustration among his supporters for weeks, encouraged the rioters and didn’t take action to quell the unrest once the Capitol was breeched.

Trump’s defense will argue that Trump did not directly incite the riot, that a president can’t be tried after they leave office and that Trump’s words are protected free speech.

How the Senate ultimately votes after hearing these arguments is probably a foregone conclusion — the trial is unlikely to result in a conviction. But some of the arguments being made in the trial get at the core of a president’s responsibilities in our democracy.

We’ll take a look at two of those arguments here: First, we’ll look at the argument from House impeachment managers that Trump’s failure to stop the mob was a dereliction of his duty as president. Then, we’ll examine the argument from Trump’s defense team that Trump’s speech leading up to the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol are protected free speech.

On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, we delve into both of these arguments to clarify the duties of a president during crisis and to understand how free speech applies to the words of the commander in chief, with reporting from Washington Post political investigations reporter Rosalind Helderman, and insight from presidential historian Lindsay Czerwinski and constitutional law expert Franita Tolson.

--
Virtual event information: Want something fun to do on Presidents’ Day when you can’t leave the house? Join Presidential podcast host Lillian Cunningham for a(free!)'Presidential' trivia night with special guests, fun prizes, plus a demo of how to make Warren Harding’s favorite cocktail. Register here: bit.ly/2YwuEWy


Related reading and episodes
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

The duty of a president during crisis

Some of the arguments in Trump's second impeachment trial get at the core of presidential responsibilities. We examine two of them to clarify the duties of a president during crisis and to understand how free speech applies to the commander in chief.
Former president Donald Trump is facing his second impeachment trial in the Senate. He’s being tried on one article of impeachment: incitement of insurrection, for his role in the Jan. 6 violent takeover of the Capitol.

In Trump’s Senate trial, House impeachment managers have spent much of the week arguing that Trump falsely claimed he won the election, stoked frustration among his supporters for weeks, encouraged the rioters and didn’t take action to quell the unrest once the Capitol was breeched.

Trump’s defense will argue that Trump did not directly incite the riot, that a president can’t be tried after they leave office and that Trump’s words are protected free speech.

How the Senate ultimately votes after hearing these arguments is probably a foregone conclusion — the trial is unlikely to result in a conviction. But some of the arguments being made in the trial get at the core of a president’s responsibilities in our democracy.

We’ll take a look at two of those arguments here: First, we’ll look at the argument from House impeachment managers that Trump’s failure to stop the mob was a dereliction of his duty as president. Then, we’ll examine the argument from Trump’s defense team that Trump’s speech leading up to the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol are protected free speech.

On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, we delve into both of these arguments to clarify the duties of a president during crisis and to understand how free speech applies to the words of the commander in chief, with reporting from Washington Post political investigations reporter Rosalind Helderman, and insight from presidential historian Lindsay Czerwinski and constitutional law expert Franita Tolson.

--
Virtual event information: Want something fun to do on Presidents’ Day when you can’t leave the house? Join Presidential podcast host Lillian Cunningham for a(free!)'Presidential' trivia night with special guests, fun prizes, plus a demo of how to make Warren Harding’s favorite cocktail. Register here: bit.ly/2YwuEWy


Related reading and episodes
Previous Episode
Biden says he wants to reunite migrant families. It won’t be easy.
Families are still separated years after President Trump's policy ended. Latin America correspondent Kevin Sieff on the experiences of some migrant families. Plus, immigration policy expert Ali Noorani explains what it would take to reunite families.
Thursday, February 4, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.