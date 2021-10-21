In the last episode of our series about President Biden and the War in Afghanistan, he takes the reins as commander-in-chief and withdraws U.S. forces. Ultimately, Biden rethinks his stance on military intervention and America’s role in the world.

Last spring, President Biden announced that he would end the war in Afghanistan, and bring all remaining American forces home. It was a campaign promise on which Biden was committed to follow through.





As the withdrawal began, though, Biden was confronted with reports from his generals and members of the intelligence community that the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan would likely collapse after troops left, and the country would once again be in the hands of the Taliban. Despite these warnings, Biden remained determined to leave, regardless of the consequences.





In the final episode in a special series from the “Can He Do That?” podcast about Biden and the War in Afghanistan, we learn how the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan played out inside the White House, and examine the aftermath of the exit.





Listen to Part One: The Senator and Part Two: The War.