The future of the Jan. 6 commission

The ongoing probe may have implications for the 2022 midterm race and for President Biden’s promise to tackle white supremacist violence. What might findings reveal about where the U.S. is headed? And what can the hearings tell us about what’s to come?

Earlier this week, four police officers delivered emotional testimony about the physical and verbal abuse they endured while defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.





The Capitol and D.C. police officers testified in the first hearings from the House select committee looking at the events of that day, when a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to overtake the Capitol in hopes of overturning the 2020 election results.





But this hearing was just the beginning of the committee’s investigation. The work of this group — already embroiled in political controversy — won’t conclude anytime soon. And the ongoing investigation may bleed into the 2022 midterm race and have implications for President Biden’s promises to tackle white supremacist violence in this country.





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, Congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor explains what this week’s hearings tell us about what’s to come for this investigation, and what the probe’s findings might reveal about where our country is headed.



