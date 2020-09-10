The Justice Dept. intervenes on behalf of Trump in defamation case. What happens next?

In this segment from "Post Reports," Matt Zapatosky talks about how the Justice Department on Tuesday intervened in the defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says President Trump raped her years ago.
The Justice Department on Tuesday intervened in the defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says President Trump raped her years ago, moving the matter to federal court and signaling it wants to make the U.S. government — rather than Trump himself — the defendant in the case. In this segment from "Post Reports," Matt Zapatosky talks about the unusual move, and where it fits into the larger story of Trump's Justice Department.
