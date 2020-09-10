The Justice Dept. intervenes on behalf of Trump in defamation case. What happens next?

The Justice Department on Tuesday intervened in the defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says President Trump raped her years ago, moving the matter to federal court and signaling it wants to make the U.S. government — rather than Trump himself — the defendant in the case. In this segment from "Post Reports," Matt Zapatosky talks about the unusual move, and where it fits into the larger story of Trump's Justice Department.
How much do these two starkly different Kenosha, Wis., narratives reflect the divisions in our country? How much are they responsible for stoking those divisions? are there any checks on what the U.S. president can say? Reporter Ashley Parker explains.
Thursday, September 3, 2020