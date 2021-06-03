The mystery of the pandemic’s origins (and what it means for Biden)

What are the geopolitical implications of the intelligence community "redoubling its efforts" to identify the pandemic's origins? And what are the political challenges for President Biden in acknowledging a theory once touted by the Trump administration?
The coronavirus pandemic has taken the lives of millions of people worldwide. And still, more than a year and a half since the first known case, little is known about its origins.

For many months, the leading belief among scientists and other experts was that the coronavirus probably jumped from animals to humans. But one other theory surfaced that has recently gained traction. A growing chorus of experts are questioning the possibility that the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a Chinese lab that researches coronaviruses to defend against outbreaks such as the SARS epidemic.

This theory, once dismissed as false information or conjecture, was acknowledged by the Biden administration last week.

In a statement, President Biden acknowledged that both the animal-to-human transmission theory and the lab leak hypothesis are possible origins of the coronavirus. He asked the intelligence community to“redouble their efforts” to uncover evidence of what happened.

So what are the implications for Biden publicly suggesting that a lab leak in China may be the source of the pandemic? What are the geopolitical dynamics Biden must contend with when collecting more intelligence? And what are the political complications he faces at home as he acknowledges a theory that the Trump administration went to great lengths to try to prove?

Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

The mystery of the pandemic’s origins (and what it means for Biden)

What are the geopolitical implications of the intelligence community "redoubling its efforts" to identify the pandemic's origins? And what are the political challenges for President Biden in acknowledging a theory once touted by the Trump administration?
The coronavirus pandemic has taken the lives of millions of people worldwide. And still, more than a year and a half since the first known case, little is known about its origins.

For many months, the leading belief among scientists and other experts was that the coronavirus probably jumped from animals to humans. But one other theory surfaced that has recently gained traction. A growing chorus of experts are questioning the possibility that the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a Chinese lab that researches coronaviruses to defend against outbreaks such as the SARS epidemic.

This theory, once dismissed as false information or conjecture, was acknowledged by the Biden administration last week.

In a statement, President Biden acknowledged that both the animal-to-human transmission theory and the lab leak hypothesis are possible origins of the coronavirus. He asked the intelligence community to“redouble their efforts” to uncover evidence of what happened.

So what are the implications for Biden publicly suggesting that a lab leak in China may be the source of the pandemic? What are the geopolitical dynamics Biden must contend with when collecting more intelligence? And what are the political complications he faces at home as he acknowledges a theory that the Trump administration went to great lengths to try to prove?

Previous Episode
Biden wants to end housing discrimination. Can he do that?
Discrimination is built into the American housing crisis. We examine the limits of President Biden's power to fix it, in this second episode in our occasional series about the policy challenges that President Biden faces during his first year in office.
Thursday, May 20, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.