The mystery of the pandemic’s origins (and what it means for Biden)

What are the geopolitical implications of the intelligence community "redoubling its efforts" to identify the pandemic's origins? And what are the political challenges for President Biden in acknowledging a theory once touted by the Trump administration?

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the lives of millions of people worldwide. And still, more than a year and a half since the first known case, little is known about its origins.





For many months, the leading belief among scientists and other experts was that the coronavirus probably jumped from animals to humans. But one other theory surfaced that has recently gained traction. A growing chorus of experts are questioning the possibility that the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a Chinese lab that researches coronaviruses to defend against outbreaks such as the SARS epidemic.





This theory, once dismissed as false information or conjecture, was acknowledged by the Biden administration last week.





In a statement, President Biden acknowledged that both the animal-to-human transmission theory and the lab leak hypothesis are possible origins of the coronavirus. He asked the intelligence community to“redouble their efforts” to uncover evidence of what happened.





So what are the implications for Biden publicly suggesting that a lab leak in China may be the source of the pandemic? What are the geopolitical dynamics Biden must contend with when collecting more intelligence? And what are the political complications he faces at home as he acknowledges a theory that the Trump administration went to great lengths to try to prove?



