The presidential power to strike

How much power should the president have to act unilaterally on drone strikes? And how will that question define a new era of U.S. warfare? Plus, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) weighs in on the balance between the president and Congress on war powers.

For nearly two decades, drone strikes have been a part of American warfare. But the laws that define when and how presidents can launch these strikes is evolving and based on blanket authorizations from years ago.


The previous three U.S. presidents have defined and redefined the rules guiding drone warfare. Since taking office, President Biden has made efforts to do the same — on his terms.


Biden had been tightening some Trump-era policies in an effort to limit drone strikes. Things have changed, though, as the administration navigates a tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Earlier this week, Biden issued a drone strike in Kabul meant to thwart a planned attack by the Islamic State. That drone strike killed 10 civilians, family members told The Washington Post.


So what will the presidential power to issue strikes look like under a president who wants to change drone policy but is also faced with instability in the region from which he extracted the U.S. military? How much power should the president have to act unilaterally on drone strikes? And how will that question define this era of U.S. warfare?


On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, Hina Shamsi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Security Project, explains where drone policy stands now, and Post reporter Greg Miller lays out Biden’s plans to reshape presidential counterterrorism drone policy. Plus, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) weighs in on the balance between the president and Congress on war powers.


