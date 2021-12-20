In 1973, Joe Biden was elected to be the junior senator from the state of Delaware. On arriving in Washington, Biden is immediately thrust into the world of Cold War politics, and begins to develop his own perspectives on American power.





In 1979, the United States’ Cold War nemesis, the Soviet Union, invaded Afghanistan, prompting a swift response from the U.S. Biden, who sat on both the Senate Foreign Relations and Intelligence committees, was given a unique window into the American efforts to arm Afghan resistance fighters — a decision that would have major consequences for both Biden and the U.S. decades later.





On the 20th anniversary of the first U.S. strikes on Afghanistan, a three-part series for the”Can He Do That?” podcast explored President Biden’s career as it intertwines with the war. He ultimately chose to end the ‘forever war.’ But what role did he have in starting it?





In this first episode,“The Senator,” we followed Biden from his first years in the U.S. Senate through the end of the century, and explore how Biden, at first, became an ardent believer in American military might and nation building.





This episode originally aired October 7, 2021.