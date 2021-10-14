The War

In the second episode of our series about President Biden and the War in Afghanistan, we look at the years after the Sept. 11 attacks when Biden called for a major nation-building effort. Over time, though, he begins to doubt his own instincts.

After the United States was attacked by al-Qaeda on Sept. 11, 2001, the country went to war in Afghanistan. Less than a month after the attacks, President George W. Bush launched the first airstrikes there, and vowed to bring an end to al-Qaeda and the militant group that was harboring it, the Taliban.


Then-Sen. Joe Biden played a meaningful role in how this war unfolded. Before the war started, he called on his colleagues and Bush to embark on a major nation-building effort to reconstruct Afghanistan.


After the fall of the Taliban, Biden makes several visits to Afghanistan, and over the course of these trips begins to grow disillusioned with the war, and starts to doubt whether the United States can really build a new government in Afghanistan.


In the second episode of our series for the “Can He Do That?” podcast about President Biden and the war in Afghanistan, we look at the years after the 9/11 attacks when he called for a major nation-building effort. Over time, though, he begins to doubt his own instincts.


We follow Biden from the war’s beginnings through his time as Barack Obama’s vice president and examine key moments from the past 20 years that led him to eventually believe that the war needed to end.


The last installment in the series publishes Oct. 21.


Previous Episode
The Senator
On the 20th anniversary of the first U.S. strikes on Afghanistan, this three-part series explores President Biden's career as it intertwines with the war there. He ultimately chose to end the ‘forever war.’ But what role did he have in starting it?
Thursday, October 7, 2021
