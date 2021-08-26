Thousands have been evacuated from Afghanistan. Where will they go?

The Biden administration faces a big challenge as they try to resettle Afghanistan refugees, and while also ensuring each person arriving to the U.S. undergoes significant security checks. The political debate around what happens next has started to heat up.

In the days since the Taliban overtook Kabul, the United States has been evacuating tens of thousands of Americans and Afghan refugees.





The White House says that since the end of July, it has evacuated more than 100,000 people.

But the next step in the process of resettling refugees has become a political flash point: Where will all these people go? And with such a large influx of refugees to process, how can the United States ensure that they’ve been properly vetted?





Some Republicans — as well as Democrats — worry that too many Afghans who have helped the United States in the past 20 years of war will be left behind. Others, mostly conservatives from nativist, anti-immigrant factions in the country, worry that too many refugees will be allowed to come to the United States.





The Biden administration has been messaging that the influx of refugees will not lead to any unvetted Afghans entering the country. But they are in a tough spot as they try to help Afghans who helped the United States, while also ensuring that each person undergoes significant vetting and security checks.





On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, Washington Post reporter Holly Bailey explains how the Biden administration is handling the surge of refugees nationwide, and assesses how the political discourse of this moment might play out, as more and more refugees make their way to the United States.







