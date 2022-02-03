Trump, 2024 and the fragility of American democracy

New details emerged about former president Trump's actions in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Plus, he made some new claims about the electoral process. How might the week's news affect a potential 2024 run and the cracks in American democracy?
Former president Donald Trump has made headlines quite a few times this week. First, Trump said at a rally Saturday that he’d pardon the Jan. 6 rioters if he won reelection in 2024. Later, he claimed that then-Vice President Mike Pence could have overturned the 2020 election results.
Plus, several memos have emerged through reporting in a handful of news outlets that show just how far Trump was willing to go to use the federal government to help him stay in power.
And all of this has happened as civil and criminal lawsuits involving the former president have been stacking up — and the congressional investigation of Jan. 6, 2021, is still underway.
Yet, Trump’s plans to run again in 2024 seem perhaps more apparent than ever. What might all of this mean for his potential campaign? And what do Trump’s actions tell us about the vulnerability of our democracy?
