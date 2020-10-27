Trump and race: How the president’s rhetoric and policies divided us

President Trump has been surrounded by controversies over his rhetoric when it comes to race. Some hoped he would moderate his tone in office, but four years later, the president has inflamed racial tensions more — through both rhetoric and policy.

The United States has long battled with an ugly history around race. While the nation was founded under the mantra that all men are created equal, more often than not the nation’s words have not matched its actions.





U.S. presidents historically have often had a heavy hand in influencing race relations in the country.





Some, like Woodrow Wilson, used the powers of their office to enforce segregation, while others, like John F. Kennedy and Dwight Eisenhower, used executive power to fight against it.





Others have used the bully pulpit to temper racial tension during times of crisis, or to unite the nation under one creed.





Then there’s President Trump. Trump has heavily leaned on existing American prejudices, at times he’s used racist language or dog whistles, and has repeatedly failed to denounce white supremacy, though he’s later backtracked.





Trump’s words have been spoken against a backdrop of racial reckoning in the United States.





And while President Trump didn’t create our racial division, his influence on race relations in this country is palpable and will probably have effects for years to come.





This is the first episode in a three-part series for“Can He Do That?” about the legacy of the past four years of the Trump administration. In this series, we’re looking at one of the most notable transformations of the United States under Trump’s tenure: hyper-polarization and how some pieces of the Trump agenda have exacerbated this contentious, bitterly divided place in American history.





In this episode: heightening tensions around race. Where rhetoric, policies and the administration’s relationship with law enforcement leave the people of our country. And how a fracturing along racial lines leaves the U.S. more divided.