Trump and science: An erosion of our institutions, in public and behind the scenes

Through his administration’s efforts to weaken agencies, control the flow of information coming out of government and shutter scientific programs, we explore how President Trump has increased divisions in our willingness to accept science-based guidance.

President Trump has disrupted so much in Washington. He’s bucked against the norms of the White House and the way Americans perceive how Washington works. Much of this transformation has unfolded in dramatic headline-grabbing moments. But some of this change has been gradual—it’s happened over time in small moments that together end up carrying large consequence.





The Trump administration has slowly unraveled parts of our government that rely on expertise and data, on empirical findings and research. And Trump’s rhetoric often disparages public institutions — everything from the media to the U.S. intelligence community to science-based government institutions.





And while this gradual erosion of trust has garnered some attention, the weakening of U.S. science-based agencies could have gone largely unnoticed by much of the country — until a global pandemic made it impossible to ignore.





This is the second episode in a three-part series for“Can He Do That?” about the legacy of the past four years of the Trump administration.





In this series, we’re looking at one of the most notable transformations of the United States under Trump’s tenure: hyper-polarization and which pieces of the Trump agenda have brought us to this contentious, bitterly divided place in American history.





In this episode: the erosion of public trust in science-based institutions. Where rhetoric, cuts to programs and research, and an exodus of expertise in government leaves the U.S. today. And how a declining trust in public institutions leaves the American people with fewer places to agree on what’s real and what’s fact.