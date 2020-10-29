Trump and the economy: The administration’s biggest victories also exacerbated our divides

As a businessman candidate Donald Trump said that he was the only one who could deliver major gains for U.S. workers. The stock market and the wealthiest Americans have seen gains during his administration but at a cost — ever-growing wealth inequalities.

The Trump administration has exposed the vulnerabilities in so many parts of the American system. So far in this series, we’ve taken a look at the ways the past four years have exacerbated racial divisions in this country and how the politicization of scientific knowledge left Americans in doubt about shared understandings and truths.

But you can’t talk about the divisions in this country without addressing an undeniable piece of the modern American story: wealth disparity.





Now, wealth disparity in the U.S. predates President Trump. Trump, of course, did not build the foundation of the United States’ economy; he did not create its flaws.

Long before Trump took office, the American economy had its fair share of problems: In the past few decades, richer households have seen more rapid growth in income than poorer households; income inequality has been growing since 1980; the wealth gap between America’s richest and poorest families more than doubled from 1989 to 2016.





But some of the Trump administration’s most touted victories have exacerbated these realities. Pieces of the puzzle that have bolstered the uneven distribution of American wealth. Policies that over the long term will exacerbate the economic divides that underlie so many of the challenges the U.S. faces.





This is the final episode in a three-part series for“Can He Do That?” about the legacy of the past four years of the Trump administration.





In this series, we’re looking at one of the most notable transformations of the United States under Trump’s tenure: hyper-polarization and some of the pieces of the Trump agenda that have brought us to this contentious, bitterly divided place in American history.





In this episode: wealth disparity. Where increasing gaps in income and assets leave the American people, and how those widening gaps influence our ability to have a shared American experience.





