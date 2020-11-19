Trump’s lame-duck agenda: Lessons from history and warnings for coronavirus

Are Trump's major moves during a lame-duck period unprecedented? Professor Jeremi Suri offers an example from history with lessons for today. Plus, reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb on the implications of Trump's approach to the virus for Biden's incoming team.

As any president’s term comes to an end, it’s not unusual for an administration to try to check last-minute items off its list and get as much done to serve its agenda as possible.





The Trump administration has embraced this approach as the end of his presidency nears. Some of the administration’s actions are an effort to push conservative policies, but others seem less like standard practice for end-of-term agenda items.





The administration is trying to push through executive orders around immigration, trying to lock in oil-drilling rights in the Arctic, and trying to solidify China trade policy.





But the administration also made more drastic moves.





Trump has fired the secretary of defense and other military officials, and that new leadership announced plans to pull troops out of Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia quickly.





Trump fired a top election security official who said the election was highly secure, countering Trump’s crusade to claim the election was rigged. And, perhaps most critically, Trump has hindered a smooth transition of information and resources for the nation’s coronavirus response, even as we hit the grim milestone of 250,000 Americans dead from the virus.





So are these major moves during a president’s lame-duck period unprecedented? Have we seen an outgoing president throw up roadblocks for an incoming president-elect? And with a nation in crisis as covid-19 cases and deaths rise across the country, how will Trump’s actions and inactions prepare the Biden administration?





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, University of Texas at Austin history and public affairs professor Jeremi Suri offers an example from our country’s past that provides lessons for today. Plus, Washington Post health policy reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb talks about what the Trump administration is doing — and not doing — during this lame-duck period, around the coronavirus specifically, and how that will affect the Biden team’s ability to be effective on Day 1.





