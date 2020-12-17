Trump’s last chance

President Trump only has one last way to challenge the results of the election -- and he'll need Congress. How long can he hold onto his influence on GOP leaders and voters in his base? And how might his influence affect Georgia's Senate races?

President Trump only has one last way to challenge the results of the election -- and he'll need Congress. How long can he hold onto his influence on GOP leaders and voters in his base? And how might his influence affect Georgia's Senate races?

On Monday, the electoral college voted to certify the results of the 2020 election. The vote secured President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Trump. That night, Biden offered his strongest attack yet on Trump’s and Republicans’ efforts to delegitimize Biden’s win.





Since the electoral college vote, some Republican lawmakers have acknowledged that Biden will be president, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.





But Trump, and many of his closest allies, are still claiming election fraud and making promises to continue to fight the results. Trump and his allies are making these claims even after more than 50 court losses since the election. Those loses include a rejection last Friday by the Supreme Court. Trump and the state of Texas tried to sue to overturn the results in four states that Biden won.





Trump had touted that case as his best chance to overturn the 2020 election results. That lawsuit was backed by 126 House Republicans — evidence that Trump’s hold on the party is still strong.





This election has taught us a lot about parts of the electoral process we never really had to notice before: the state certification process, recount laws, the electoral college vote.

With all of that behind us, there are yet more quirks in our voting system ahead. So, we return one more time to the question of how Trump is seeking to exploit the system to overturn the results.





What options does Trump have left to challenge the results of the 2020 election at this point? And how long will Trump have influence over Republican Party leaders and Republican voters in the fiercely loyal Trump base?





On this week’s episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, Washington Post reporters Mike DeBonis and Amy Gardner answer questions about Trump’s continuing efforts to undermine the election results, unpack the president’s remaining influence on the GOP, and assess how it’s playing a role in the Georgia Senate runoff races.





Related reading and episodes