Vaccine hesitancy at home, desperation abroad

As the president lays out a new vaccine strategy at home, how much can Biden also do to help curb the spread of coronavirus around the world? And what do the challenges with U.S. vaccine hesitancy mean for supply here -- and abroad?

For most of 2021, daily coronavirus vaccine rates in the United States had been increasing. But recently, that has changed.





The number of people being vaccinated each day in the United States has decreased over the past few weeks — demand has declined, many Americans are hesitant about or resistant to getting vaccinated, and it has been hard to reach people in rural areas and seniors who can’t leave their homes.





Regardless, President Biden seems undeterred in his efforts to get the country vaccinated. In a speech Tuesday, he said his administration will aim for 70 percent of U.S. adults to have at least one dose by July 4.





These developments come as countries worldwide are struggling to get enough vaccine doses to fight the pandemic on their own turf. India is facing a severe outbreak, with thousands of deaths per day, breaking global records of daily case numbers.





Over the past few months, the Biden administration has been prioritizing the coronavirus response at home, but it knows that the virus’s spread and mutation overseas will eventually pose risks to Americans, too. That knowledge, in part, drove the decision this week to commit to waiving vaccine patent protections — a move that could allow other countries to create generic versions of the vaccines.





