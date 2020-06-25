Virus cases are surging in the U.S. Is our government better prepared now?

Where does the federal response stand? And how does the U.S. response compare to the response globally? What can we learn from countries who are seeing smaller scale spikes and have plans to contain them? Reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb and Rick Noack explain.

Where does the federal response stand? And how does the U.S. response compare to the response globally? What can we learn from countries who are seeing smaller scale spikes and have plans to contain them? Reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb and Rick Noack explain.

In the United States, novel coronavirus infections set a single-day national record Wednesday. For now it seems like deaths are not growing at the same pace as cases, but it’s clear that this virus is not contained and this pandemic is far from over.





Yet momentum behind a federal response seems to be fading. The task force is convening less often, federal funding to some test sites has been depleted, and President Trump has said that the country will not shut down again, even as some states have paused their reopening plans.





On Tuesday, at a hearing on Capitol Hill, top federal health officials including Anthony S. Fauci warned that coronavirus spikes in more than a dozen states could worsen without new restrictions.





So now, months into this virus outbreak, where does the federal response stand? What steps are ongoing and are they working? Plus, how does the U.S. response compare with the virus response globally? What can we learn from countries who are seeing smaller-scale spikes and have plans to contain them?





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, The Post’s health policy reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb discusses what the U.S. response looks like today, several months in and with surging cases in many parts of the country. The Post’s foreign affairs reporter Rick Noack talks about the response in Europe and around the world, and how public health leaders in those countries view the United States’ response.





Related episodes