Washington’s revolving door hits Biden on the way in

President Biden promised a government where “public servants serve all Americans, not themselves or narrow special interests.” But one set of brothers pose a challenge to Biden's efforts to return to transparency and accountability in government.
President Biden has promised that his administration will“restore ethics in government,” after years of President Donald Trump dismissing many ethical concerns as political attacks.

Biden promised in a position paper that he will demonstrate“that public servants serve all Americans, not themselves or narrow special interests.”
In many ways, Biden has taken steps to come through on that promise. He has said he will ban his own family from involvement in government, that he’ll disclose records of White House visitors and that he’ll support new legislation that would expand the definition of lobbying.

But ethical concerns surrounding one particular family in Biden’s orbit present a challenge to his vow to, as he puts it,“restore faith in American government.”

The Ricchetti brothers have influence in Washington. Steve Ricchetti is a senior counselor to Biden and one of the president’s most trusted advisers. His brother, Jeff Ricchetti, is a lobbyist with big-name clients that hope to influence Washington. Plus, three of Steve Ricchetti’s children work in the federal government.

On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, we answer questions such as: Do any actions of the Ricchetti brothers violate White House ethics rules? How are ethics rules decided and enforced — and do they go far enough? How much of the revolving door between the White House, lobbying firms and industry is inevitable in Washington?


Related reading and episodes
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

Washington’s revolving door hits Biden on the way in

President Biden promised a government where “public servants serve all Americans, not themselves or narrow special interests.” But one set of brothers pose a challenge to Biden's efforts to return to transparency and accountability in government.
President Biden has promised that his administration will“restore ethics in government,” after years of President Donald Trump dismissing many ethical concerns as political attacks.

Biden promised in a position paper that he will demonstrate“that public servants serve all Americans, not themselves or narrow special interests.”
In many ways, Biden has taken steps to come through on that promise. He has said he will ban his own family from involvement in government, that he’ll disclose records of White House visitors and that he’ll support new legislation that would expand the definition of lobbying.

But ethical concerns surrounding one particular family in Biden’s orbit present a challenge to his vow to, as he puts it,“restore faith in American government.”

The Ricchetti brothers have influence in Washington. Steve Ricchetti is a senior counselor to Biden and one of the president’s most trusted advisers. His brother, Jeff Ricchetti, is a lobbyist with big-name clients that hope to influence Washington. Plus, three of Steve Ricchetti’s children work in the federal government.

On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, we answer questions such as: Do any actions of the Ricchetti brothers violate White House ethics rules? How are ethics rules decided and enforced — and do they go far enough? How much of the revolving door between the White House, lobbying firms and industry is inevitable in Washington?


Related reading and episodes
Previous Episode
Biden says ‘America is back’ on the world stage. Is it?
Can Biden rally the world’s democracies to meet today's challenges? And what might this trip reveal about the Biden foreign policy doctrine? On this episode, White House reporter Anne Gearan weighs in from Europe, as she travels with President Biden.
Thursday, June 10, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.