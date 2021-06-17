Washington’s revolving door hits Biden on the way in

President Biden promised a government where “public servants serve all Americans, not themselves or narrow special interests.” But one set of brothers pose a challenge to Biden's efforts to return to transparency and accountability in government.

President Biden has promised that his administration will“restore ethics in government,” after years of President Donald Trump dismissing many ethical concerns as political attacks.





Biden promised in a position paper that he will demonstrate“that public servants serve all Americans, not themselves or narrow special interests.”

In many ways, Biden has taken steps to come through on that promise. He has said he will ban his own family from involvement in government, that he’ll disclose records of White House visitors and that he’ll support new legislation that would expand the definition of lobbying.





But ethical concerns surrounding one particular family in Biden’s orbit present a challenge to his vow to, as he puts it,“restore faith in American government.”





The Ricchetti brothers have influence in Washington. Steve Ricchetti is a senior counselor to Biden and one of the president’s most trusted advisers. His brother, Jeff Ricchetti, is a lobbyist with big-name clients that hope to influence Washington. Plus, three of Steve Ricchetti’s children work in the federal government.





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, we answer questions such as: Do any actions of the Ricchetti brothers violate White House ethics rules? How are ethics rules decided and enforced — and do they go far enough? How much of the revolving door between the White House, lobbying firms and industry is inevitable in Washington?









