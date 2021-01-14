President Trump's businesses are taking a hit, he's been impeached a second time and he might face legal challenges after he leaves office. Reporter David Fahrenthold answers questions about what’s next for Trump.

Four years ago, we started a podcast on the hunch that the Trump presidency would bring up some new challenges for the way things have traditionally worked in Washington.





And four years later, it’s safe to say, we were right.





But what became clear as President Trump pushed the boundaries of his office and as our democracy faced new tests — is that much of what guides our system isn’t exactly codified in the way many of us once assumed.





The powers and limitations of the presidency — and of many parts of our government — are actually guided more often by norms and precedents. And the last four years have taught us that sometimes norms and precedents might not be enough.





Which brings us to the last week of Trump’s presidency. A week that follows one of the most significant challenges our democracy has faced, and a week when the president has been impeached for an unprecedented second time.





Since a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, the president’s business, the Trump Organization, has taken some hits. It has lost a bank, an e-commerce platform and the hosting gig for a world-famous golf tournament.





And his businesses were already struggling. They’d been hurt over the years by political backlash and closures from the coronavirus crisis. What’s more, the organization is facing huge unpaid loans and potential legal challenges after Trump leaves office.





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold answers questions about what’s next for Trump. Where do these last four years leave him, his brand, his businesses, his finances and his political future?





