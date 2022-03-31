What's stopping the DOJ from going after Trump?

In a ruling this week related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter wrote that Trump ally and conservative lawyer "[John] Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history.”





In his opinion, Carter wrote that President Donald Trump “more likely than not” committed federal crimes in trying to block Joe Biden’s election win.





His ruling does not mean Trump will be charged with a crime, or even investigated. But it does mean that Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department will face even more pressure to ramp up its probe of the Jan. 6 riot, and of Trump himself.





On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, national security reporter Matt Zapotosky helps unpack questions like: What will be the DOJ’s next steps? What are the likely implications for Trump? And what’s Biden’s role in where these investigations go from here?



