Where Biden’s climate goals and a Russian oil ban collide

Earlier this week, President Biden announced that the United States would use yet another powerful economic tool against Russia — a ban on the importation of Russian oil, gas and coal.





It’s the latest move from Biden and allies to economically isolate Russia, in the weeks since the country’s invasion of Ukraine.





But the move to ban Russian oil and gas has consequences for Americans at fuel pumps, and for Biden politically as he tries to manage fallout from those rising costs.





Meanwhile, Biden came into office pledging to move America’s climate agenda forward. How can he ensure that the United States has enough oil supply to keep prices from surging even higher, while also ensuring that our efforts to find more oil don’t infringe on his climate promises?





On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, reporters Annie Linskey and Steve Mufson answer questions such as: What kinds of problems could this ban cause for Biden down the road? And will it actually help Ukraine?



