Why we’re talking about Ukraine… again

The United States and Russia are in tense conflict over Ukraine. Russia continues to build up forces along the border. And many fear they will invade the country.





The Biden administration is hoping to resolve things diplomatically. But it has also put some U.S. troops on alert and ordered families of diplomats to leave Ukraine’s capital. President Biden is also threatening major sanctions.





Whatever happens next, Biden faces no easy options to avert this conflict. And Democrats worry that no matter how he handles this, he could end up looking weak.





On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, Washington Post reporters Missy Ryan and Ashley Parker answer questions such as: What’s likely to happen next with this intensifying conflict? How is Biden’s approach to Ukraine different from past presidents'? And, really, why does Ukraine seem to come up over and over again in modern American politics?



