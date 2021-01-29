Will Biden get you a vaccine?

How much power does Biden have to affect vaccine distribution and where is his power limited? What role should the federal government play in the process? Plus, officials on the ground explain what it's like to work to get vaccines to their communities.

In December, as the first American received her first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, many of us felt a little glimmer of a much-needed feeling: hope.





But the widespread roll out of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines hasn’t gone as smoothly as many hoped.





The federal government has offered guidance and put some early plans in place, but the reality on the ground is that each state faces its own set of challenges. And supply of the vaccines is lagging way behind demand.





President Biden has in part blamed the slow rollout on limited funding for state and local governments and the lack of a federal game plan from President Donald Trump. Biden has proposed plans to combat those challenges.





The Biden administration has said it plans to buy an additional 200 million doses of the two coronavirus vaccines. It also promised more resources for state and local health departments, greater federal coordination and plans to set up mass vaccination sites. The administration has also pledged transparency — it said it will publish more data about vaccine manufacturing, supply and allocation to the states.





But it’s unclear if what Biden’s laid out will broadly help more Americans get vaccinated. And it’s possible that Biden’s plans aren’t ambitious enough.





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, we answer questions like: Can the Biden administration get this right? What role should the federal government be playing in the vaccine distribution process? How much power does Biden have to change what’s happening on the ground and where is his power limited ?Washington Post political reporter Isaac Stanley-Becker, offers insight into the administration’s strategy. Plus, Marty Martinez, head of Health and Human Services for the city of Boston, and Clay Marsh, coronavirus czar of West Virginia, explain what it’s like on the ground as states try to distribute vaccines.





