Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Broken Doors, Episode 1: "That's what you get"

The first episode of "Broken Doors," a new investigative podcast series from the Washington Post.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Loading...

Sheriff’s deputies burst through the front door of a man’s home as he slept. He said they pointed a gun at his head and ransacked his home in search of drugs and cash. The no-knock search warrant they used was threadbare. But that wasn’t the worst of it.


The Washington Post’s Jenn Abelson and Nicole Dungca started identifying unusual warrants almost from the moment they began their investigation into no-knock raids. When Jenn looked more closely at documents from a rural county in Mississippi, she got a startling view into how little it took to execute a no-knock warrant in Monroe County.

Add to a podcast app
Broken Doors, Episode 1: "That's what you get"

The first episode of "Broken Doors," a new investigative podcast series from the Washington Post.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Loading...

Sheriff’s deputies burst through the front door of a man’s home as he slept. He said they pointed a gun at his head and ransacked his home in search of drugs and cash. The no-knock search warrant they used was threadbare. But that wasn’t the worst of it.


The Washington Post’s Jenn Abelson and Nicole Dungca started identifying unusual warrants almost from the moment they began their investigation into no-knock raids. When Jenn looked more closely at documents from a rural county in Mississippi, she got a startling view into how little it took to execute a no-knock warrant in Monroe County.

Previous Episode

An unusual warrant. A pattern of questionable no-knock raids. A reporting thread that just kept going. “Broken Doors” is a new investigative podcast series from the Washington Post. Hosted by Jenn Abelson and Nicole Dungca.

Friday, March 25, 2022
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel