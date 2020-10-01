Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Accessibility for screenreader
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share via Email
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on Tumblr
Link to homepage
Print Article
All Post podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Chapter 5: "He's hurt my daughter"
A family reckons with the consequences of long-kept secrets.
Related link
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
RadioPublic
Stitcher
RSS
Chapter 5: "He's hurt my daughter"
A family reckons with the consequences of long-kept secrets.
Related link
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Previous Episode
Chapter 4: "To serve as a judge"
A judge rises to national prominence, fueled by 40 years of experience and activism.
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Next Episode
Chapter 6: "You can always have the last word"
How will the accused respond? And what will his defenders say?
Thursday, October 1, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Download The Washington Post App
Policies & Standards
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Print Products Terms of Sale
Digital Products Terms of Sale
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions & Discussion Policy
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
About Us
Public Relations
Careers
Diversity & Inclusion
Newspaper in Education
Today's Paper
WP BrandStudio
Events
Policies & Standards
Get The Post
Home Delivery
Digital Subscription
Gift Subscriptions
Mobile & Apps
Newsletters & Alerts
Washington Post Live
Reprints & Permissions
Post Store
Photo Store
e-Replica
Help
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Reader Representative
Advertise
Licensing & Syndication
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Terms of Use
Digital Products Terms of Sale
Print Products Terms of Sale
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions & Discussion Policy
Request a Correction
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
washingtonpost.com
© 1996-2020 The Washington Post