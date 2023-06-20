Introducing “Field Trip”

Journey through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s national parks. The Washington Post’s Lillian Cunningham ventures off the marked trail to better understand the most urgent stories playing out in five iconic landscapes today.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Loading...

“Field Trip” is a new podcast series that will transport you to five national parks: Yosemite, Everglades, Glacier, White Sands and Gates of the Arctic. Follow the show wherever you listen.

Add to a podcast app
Introducing “Field Trip”

Journey through the messy past and uncertain future of America’s national parks. The Washington Post’s Lillian Cunningham ventures off the marked trail to better understand the most urgent stories playing out in five iconic landscapes today.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Loading...

“Field Trip” is a new podcast series that will transport you to five national parks: Yosemite, Everglades, Glacier, White Sands and Gates of the Arctic. Follow the show wherever you listen.

Previous Episode

The first episode of "Broken Doors," a new investigative podcast series from the Washington Post.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel