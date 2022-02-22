Next month, Janai S. Nelson, who currently serves as the associate director counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, will succeed Sherrilyn Ifill as president of the legendary civil rights organization. This conversation was recorded Feb. 18 for Washington Post Live.
Next month, Janai S. Nelson, who currently serves as the associate director counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, will succeed Sherrilyn Ifill as president of the legendary civil rights organization. This conversation was recorded Feb. 18 for Washington Post Live.
In a conversation recorded Feb. 9 for Washington Post Live, the former senator and "Saturday Night Live" star discusses the possibility of running for elected office again and whether he'd take over "SNL" if Lorne Michaels retires.