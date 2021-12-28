As 2021 comes to a close, Jonathan Capehart reflects on the year — its challenges, curiosities and inspirations — and looks forward to 2022.
Tennis great Arthur Ashe was the first Black man to win the Australian Open, the U.S. Open, and Wimbledon. Now, he is the subject of a new documentary, called "Citizen Ashe," directed by Rex Miller and Sam Pollard. (This interview with Miller and Pollard was adapted from Washington Post Live.)