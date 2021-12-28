Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
A holiday message from Jonathan

As 2021 comes to a close, Jonathan Capehart reflects on the year — its challenges, curiosities and inspirations — and looks forward to 2022.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Loading...
Add to a podcast app
A holiday message from Jonathan

As 2021 comes to a close, Jonathan Capehart reflects on the year — its challenges, curiosities and inspirations — and looks forward to 2022.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Loading...
Previous Episode

Tennis great Arthur Ashe was the first Black man to win the Australian Open, the U.S. Open, and Wimbledon. Now, he is the subject of a new documentary, called "Citizen Ashe," directed by Rex Miller and Sam Pollard. (This interview with Miller and Pollard was adapted from Washington Post Live.)

Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
End of carousel