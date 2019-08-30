Biden responds to 'gaffes' criticism: 'What is it that I said wrong?'

Joe Biden discusses the presidential campaign and his standing with the African American community, and he responds to criticism of his so-called "gaffes."

About Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart Opinion writer Jonathan Capehart talks with newsmakers who challenge your ideas on politics, and explore how race, religion, age, gender and cultural identity are redrawing the lines that both divide and unite America. 'Cape Up' is a podcast from Washington Post Opinions. All Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart episodes All podcasts