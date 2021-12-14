Facebook
Billy Porter on growing up Black and gay in America

“Pose” star Billy Porter joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss his memoir, “Unprotected,” and his journey from poverty to stardom. This conversation is adapted from Washington Post Live.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Two years ago, renowned trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard turned "Fire Shut Up in My Bones," the memoir of New York Times columnist Charles Blow, into an opera that debuted in St. Louis. But in September 2021, "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" made history as the first opera by a Black composer to be performed at the Met.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021
