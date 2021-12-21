Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
'Citizen Ashe' traces the life and career of a tennis legend

Tennis great Arthur Ashe was the first Black man to win the Australian Open, the U.S. Open, and Wimbledon. Now, he is the subject of a new documentary, called "Citizen Ashe," directed by Rex Miller and Sam Pollard. (This interview with Miller and Pollard was adapted from Washington Post Live.)

Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Loading...
Add to a podcast app
'Citizen Ashe' traces the life and career of a tennis legend

Tennis great Arthur Ashe was the first Black man to win the Australian Open, the U.S. Open, and Wimbledon. Now, he is the subject of a new documentary, called "Citizen Ashe," directed by Rex Miller and Sam Pollard. (This interview with Miller and Pollard was adapted from Washington Post Live.)

Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Loading...
Previous Episode

“Pose” star Billy Porter joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss his memoir, “Unprotected,” and his journey from poverty to stardom. This conversation is adapted from Washington Post Live.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
End of carousel