Tennis great Arthur Ashe was the first Black man to win the Australian Open, the U.S. Open, and Wimbledon. Now, he is the subject of a new documentary, called "Citizen Ashe," directed by Rex Miller and Sam Pollard. (This interview with Miller and Pollard was adapted from Washington Post Live.)
Tennis great Arthur Ashe was the first Black man to win the Australian Open, the U.S. Open, and Wimbledon. Now, he is the subject of a new documentary, called "Citizen Ashe," directed by Rex Miller and Sam Pollard. (This interview with Miller and Pollard was adapted from Washington Post Live.)
“Pose” star Billy Porter joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss his memoir, “Unprotected,” and his journey from poverty to stardom. This conversation is adapted from Washington Post Live.