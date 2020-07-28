Derek Black was groomed to be the new face of white nationalism. Now he's working against it.

Black grew up in a family of white nationalists, with David Duke as his godfather. But he renounced those views in college and recently has been involved in Black Lives Matter protests. "Everyone has a moral choice to decide," he says.

